WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Beacon man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a State Trooper in the head with his cell phone, after being accused of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Police were called to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in Wallkill for the report of a single-vehicle crash at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, Troopers saw a 2013 Honda Civic parked in a handicapped parking spot with a flat tire. They spoke with a man standing next to the vehicle and were able to identify him as David D. Clarke, 32, of Beacon.

Troopers interviewed Clark and determined that he was intoxicated, according to a release. Police said he denied driving the car at first, but eventually confessed. He was taken into custody and charged with DWI.

Clarke was taken to the state police barracks in Montgomery. While at the barracks, Clarke was allowed to make a phone call using his cell phone.

At the end of his call, Clarke allegedly became combative and intentionally struck a Trooper in the head above his right eye with the cell phone. He was eventually subdued.

Additional charges:

Second-degree assault

Obstruction of governmental administration

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Clarke was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court. He was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail, where he awaits a new court date.