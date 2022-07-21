NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Newburgh man is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted minors under the age of 13. Eric Vasquez, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday.

Charges:

Two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child (Felonies)

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanors)

The arrest came after a joint investigation involving both the Orange County Child Abuse Unit and Child Protective Services. Vasquez was arraigned in Orange County Court in front of Judge Turpin and locked up in Orange County Jail.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Eric Vasquez or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to call the New York State Police at (845) 344-5300. If you do call, reference case number 1094563.