NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Smokes 4 Less customer bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in the February 25 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Newburgh location on N Plank Road.

The third place $50,000 winner was from the February 25 drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 24, 58, 66, and 67, and the Powerball was 26. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, and the Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now $131M, and the Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. The New York State Lottery has contributed $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to help support education in New York State. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who is, can call the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text 467369. Standard text rates may apply.