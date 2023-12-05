NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket from the December 4 drawing was sold in Newburgh, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for the December 4 drawing were 18, 19, 27, 28, and 45, and the Powerball was 9. The third-prize ticket was sold at the Lake Street Exxon, located at 115 Lake Street in Newburgh.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, while the red Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).