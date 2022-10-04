Newburgh Police are trying to identify the two people pictured above, in connection with the shooting. (Photo: Newburgh Police)

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least three people were hurt when shots rang out after a high school football game in Newburgh on Friday. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the north parking lot, after the game between Newburgh Free Academy and Warwick High School.

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot, and at least five shots were fired. Officers who were already working the game responded and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 43-year-old woman had been shot in the foot, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

Police said the three victims were taken to local hospitals. None of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear if the victims were the intended targets of the gunfire.

Newburgh Chief of Police Anthony Geraci said evidence was recovered at the scene, but he did not specify what that may have been. Geraci said there were surveillance cameras in the area, and Sunday afternoon police released a picture of two suspects.

Newburgh Police are trying to identify the two people pictured above, in connection with the shooting. (Photo: Newburgh Police)

Police believe this was an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the public at this time. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.