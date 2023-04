WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have made an arrest in a 20-year-old cold case. Police said Megan McDonald was murdered in March 2003.

Edward Holley, 42, of Wawayanda, has been arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree. McDonald was found dead in the town of Wallkill, Orange County, on March 15, 2003, from blunt force trauma.