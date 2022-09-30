NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Newburgh man was killed, and a five-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after gunshots rang out on Washington Street in Newburgh Thursday evening. City Police were first alerted to the gunshots by a SHOTSPOTTER activation in the area of the 100 block of Washington Street, at about 7:07 p.m.

Arriving officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was a five-year-old child, who was riding his bike when he was shot in the leg, police said. The second victim was a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.

Both victims were taken in police cars to St. Luke’s Hospital, where the 29-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The five-year-old child was airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the two victims, who police said are not related, were not released.

Newburgh Police Commissioner Jose A. Gomerez visited the child and his mother at the hospital, and remarked, “it is disheartening to see this child’s innocent face lying in a hospital bed, crying in pain. As a community, we need to take a stand against gun violence and demand we put a stop to the trauma that continues to be inflicted on our children, our youth, and our City.”

The criminal investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509.