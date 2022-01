Opt-in or opt-out? Local communities decide on pot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The end of 2021 has come and gone as well as the date when municipalities had to tell the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) if they were going to allow marijuana dispensaries or consumption sites. Municipalities had until Dec. 31 to opt-out and will be unable to opt-out going forward if they did not decide. Any municipality that did not specifically opt-out automatically opted in. Municipalities that opted-out will still be able to reverse their decision, or opt-in later.

A full list of which municipalities opted out is not available on the OCM website, nor has it been released by OCM yet. However, the Rockefeller Institute of Government released its Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker with municipalities’ decisions and has been updating it with the latest information.

Municipalities did not have to opt out of dispensaries and consumption sites. Some made a split decision like the Town of Kinderhook and Village of Cobleskill who both said yes to dispensaries but no to consumption sites.

See below which municipalities opted in or out to dispensaries and consumption sites, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government’s opt-out tracker. Municipalities will be listed under their county and information is as of Jan. 3, 2022.

Albany County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Albany Yes Yes Altamont No No Oct. 5 Berne Yes Yes Bethlehem No No Coeymans Yes No Nov. 22 Cohoes Yes Yes Colonie (Town) Yes No Sept. 9 Colonie (Village) Yes No Dec. 6 Green Island Yes No Dec. 20 Guilderland No No Oct. 19 Knox Yes Yes Menands Yes No Sept. 27 New Scotland Yes Yes Ravena – No Nov. 16 Rensselaerville No No Nov. 10 Voorheesville No No Dec. 21 Watervliet No No Oct. 21 Westerlo No No Dec. 7

Columbia County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ancram Yes No Oct. 21 Austerlitz Yes Yes Aug. 19 Canaan – – Chatham (Town) No No Dec. 28 Chatham (Village) No No Nov. 8 Claverack – No Dec. 9 Clermont No No Nov. 1 Copake Yes No Nov. 11 Gallatin – – Germantown Yes Yes Jul. 13 Ghent – – Greenport Yes No Dec. 28 Hillsdale Yes Yes Nov. 9 Hudson – – Kinderhook (Town) Yes No Dec. 6 Kinderhook (Village) No No Dec. 8 Livingston No No Dec. 9 New Lebanon Yes Yes Jul. 13 Philmont – – Stockport – – Stuyvesant Yes Yes Taghkanic Yes Yes Aug. 9 Valatie Yes No Dec. 14

Fulton County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Bleecker No No Dec. 20 Broadalbin – – Caroga – – Dolgeville No No Jul. 19 Ephratah – – Gloversville Yes Yes Johnstown (City) – – Johnstown (Town) Yes Yes Dec. 20 Mayfield (Town) – – Mayfield (Village) – – Northampton No No Jul. 21 Northville Yes Yes Aug. 17 Oppenheim Yes Yes Perth – – Stratford – –

Greene County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ashland No No Athens (Town) Yes Yes Athens (Village) – – Cairo No No Dec. 15 Catskill (Town) Yes No Dec. 29 Catskill (Village) – – Coxsackie (Town) Yes Yes Oct. 12 Coxsackie (Village) – – Durham – – Greenville – – Halcott – – Hunter (Town) No No Dec. 13 Hunter (Village) No No Dec. 22 Jewett No No Nov. 10 Lexington – – New Baltimore – – Prattsville No No Dec. 13 Tannersville – – Windham No No Sept. 9

Montgomery County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ames – – Amsterdam (City) – – Amsterdam (Town) Yes No Dec. 15 Canajoharie (Town) Yes Yes Canajoharie (Village) – – Charleston – – Florida – – Fonda No No Oct. 6 Fort Johnson No No Dec. 16 Fort Plain No No Dec. 14 Fultonville – – Glen No No Sept. 13 Hagaman – – Minden – – Mohawk – – Nelliston Yes Yes Dec. 16 Palatine – – Palatine Bridge Yes Yes Sept. 21 Root – – St. Johnsville (Town) – – St. Johnsville (Village) – –

Rensselaer County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Berlin No No Aug. 9 Brunswick – No Dec. 9 Castleton-on-Hudson Yes Yes Apr. 26 East Greenbush Yes No Dec. 15 East Nassau – – Grafton Yes Yes Hoosick No No Dec. 13 Hoosick Falls Yes Yes Dec. 14 Nassau (Town) – – Nassau (Village) Yes No Dec. 22 North Greenbush Yes No Dec. 22 Petersburgh Yes Yes May 17 Pittstown Yes Yes May 10 Poestenkill Yes Yes Jul. 15 Rensselaer – – Sand Lake No No Dec. 8 Schaghticoke – – Schodack Yes No Dec. 29 Stephentown – – Troy Yes Yes Valley Falls No No

Saratoga County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Ballston Yes No Sept. 14 Ballston Spa Yes – Charlton No No Nov. 8 Clifton Park No No Dec. 13 Corinth (Town) – – Corinth (Village) Yes Yes Jul. 21 Day No No Sept. 13 Edinburg – – Galway (Town) No No Sept. 14 Galway (Village) No No Oct. 21 Greenfield – – Hadley – – Halfmoon – – Malta No No Dec. 6 Mechanicville – No Nov. 10 Milton – No Nov. 24 Moreau No No Dec. 22 Northumberland No No Nov. 4 Providence – – Round Lake Yes Yes Saratoga (Town) – No Dec. 12 Saratoga Springs – – Schuylerville – – South Glens Falls – – Stillwater (Town) – – Stillwater (Village) Yes No Dec. 21 Victory No No Sept. 14 Waterford Yes No Dec. 28 Wilton No No June 3

Schenectady County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Delanson – – Duanesburg – – Glenville No No Nov. 3 Niskayuna No No Nov. 18 Princetown – – Rotterdam Yes Yes Schenectady Yes Yes Dec. 13 Scotia Yes Yes

Schoharie County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Blenheim Yes Yes Broome – – Carlisle – – Cobleskill (Town) Yes Yes Dec. 13 Cobleskill (Village) Yes No Conesville Yes Yes Esperance (Town) Yes Yes Esperance (Village) – – Fulton No No Dec. 13 Gilboa Yes Yes Jefferson No No Nov. 4 Middleburgh (Town) Yes No Middleburgh (Village) – – Schoharie (Town) – – Schoharie (Village) Yes Yes Dec. 15 Seward – – Sharon No No Nov. 3 Sharon Springs – – Summit – – Wright – –

Warren County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Date of decision Bolton No No Sept. 7 Chester No No Dec. 14 Glens Falls Yes Yes Hague – – Horicon – – Johnsburg – – Lake George (Town) No No Nov. 10 Lake George (Village) No No Nov. 15 Lake Luzerne – – Queensbury Yes Yes Jul. 26 Stony Creek – – Thurman – – Warrensburg Yes Yes Aug. 11

Washington County