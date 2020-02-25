Opioids cause the most overdose deaths in teens aged 15-24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The number of teen overdose deaths in the U.S. has been steadily increasing since the late 1990s, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. The majority of deaths were attributed to an opioid.

Opioid-related deaths in 2017 accounted for 75% of all overdose deaths in ages 15-24. The rate was 12.6 per 100,000 teens. It’s the second-lowest rate in any age group. Those 65+ years old had the lowest rate, 6.9 per 100,000.

Overdoses are killing more males than females, approximately two to one. In 2017 there were 3,792 male overdose deaths, compared to 1,663 female overdose deaths. It’s a trend seen throughout a report released from the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

The report breaks down the number of deaths by drug type, which includes heroin, cocaine, opioids (both illegal and prescription), benzodiazepines (which include Valium and Xanax), synthetic narcotics (fentanyl), antidepressants and psychostimulants with methamphetamine.

2013-2017 U.S. overdose deaths in ages 15-24

2017 teen overdose deaths by drug

