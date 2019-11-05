(NEWS10)- Albany County had the highest number of opioid-related deaths in the Capital Region during 2018 according to a report released in July from the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

Information for the county opioid quarterly report is gathered from multiple state agencies including local law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), hospitals and outpatient health facilities.

Saratoga and Schenectady counties both had the second-highest number of opioid-related deaths. Rensselaer, Green and Columbia counties rounded out the top five.

Albany County also administered the highest number of Narcan, or it’s generic Naloxone, 63 doses were reportedly administered during the first three months of 2019. Schenectady County administered 40 doses and 33 were administered in Rensselaer County.

The DOH recognizes the challenges associated with obtaining information related to opioids stating on their website, “These reports do not fully capture the burden of opioid abuse and dependence in New York State. Furthermore, the reports are not considered complete by the NYSDOH and should be used and interpreted with caution, because subsequent reports may contain frequencies for a quarter which differ from the previous report as they reflect additional confirmations and updates.”

The quarterly report is mandated by the Heroin and Opioid Task Force as part of a state-wide effort to prevent opioid-related overdoses. The task force was signed into legislation by Governor Andrew Cuomo in May 2016.