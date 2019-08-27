‘Operation Hardhat’ cracks down on work zone violations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is cracking down on dangerous and distracted driving in work zones.

New York State Police and New York Department of Transportation team up for the continuation of ‘Operation Hardhat.’

During this time state troopers will be undercover as DOT workers on the Northway, looking for drivers who are speeding, on their phones and not obeying the signs. Violators will be fined double.

During the first six-hour undercover detail, state police issued 136 violations which included speeding, failure to move over and more.

‘Operation Hardhat’ is expected to roll out in other areas of New York in the near future.