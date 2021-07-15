“Operation Hard Hat” leads to 2 arrests and 36 tickets in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, July 14 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office partnered with New York State DOT to perform a detail called, “Operation Hard Hat”.

Across Montgomery County, there have been many accidents, fatalities, complaints, and some close calls with DOT, DPW and Highway crews. This detail focuses on distracted driving, disobeying work zone safety protocol and general violations of the vehicle and traffic law.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they issued 36 tickets to drivers and made two arrests. The tickets issued ranged from failure to comply with a flag person, to no seat belt, cell phone use while operating a vehicle, equipment violations, uninspected vehicles, open containers of alcohol, and no driver’s license.

Arrest:

Way Htoo, 23, of Oneida was arrested on a warrant and turned over to Oneida County for failing to appear in court

Francis Ponte, 58, of Mohawk was arrested for Menacing and Harassment

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said future details like this are likely.