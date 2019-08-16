Operation ‘Hard Hat’ in effect this weekend

(NEWS10) — If you’re headed across the state for vacation this weekend, be mindful of your speed in road construction areas. Those construction workers may be state police officers in disguise.

The New York State Police announced the beginning of Operation “Hard Hat”. This is an initiative that partners with road crews to crack down on reckless driving in work zones.

Troopers on the roadside will be on the lookout for drivers who do not slow down, pull over, or are on their cell phones in work zones.

This is all in an effort to keep everyone safe.