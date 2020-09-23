Operation Clear Track: a rail-safety initiative

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re in the midst of operation clear track week, a rail-safety initiative unlike any other. It’s a collaboration coordinated by Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver, but also the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been a partner in this for a long time.

It’s about raising awareness and educating the public on just how dangerous railroad crossings can be. Railroad crossing incidents are the cause of serious injuries and fatalities to over 2,100 people every year.

For a place like Montgomery County, they have a long stretch of tracks that run throughout the whole county, so education is vital.

Sheriff Jeffrey Smith says they encourage only vehicles to cross in approved public label crossings, adding they are not made for individuals to be walking around or playing near at all; not even for 4-wheelers or people looking to take a shortcut.

Many rail-tracks are privately owned so you’re not permitted to be on them, only when it’s allowed. When it comes to staying educated and preventing injuries, they like to be proactive rather than reactive.

“Even in a approved public crossing, sometimes you’ll see people go around the gates that or down or try to sneak over them and under them as they’re coming down,” Sheriff Smith said. “Things like that are very dangerous because you never know where the train is on those tracks or how close you are to having an incident.”

It’s a reminder that rail-cars and trains aren’t like the vehicles we drive everyday, they can take up to a mile to slow down and come to a complete stop.

Sheriff Smith says while you can hear them, you might not always be able to see them, stressing the importance to abide by the rules.

NEWS10’s Ben Ryan interviewed Sheriff Smith, the full details are in the video above.