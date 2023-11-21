GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Operation Adopt a Soldier collected donations for care packages on Tuesday and shipped those packages around the world. The organization said it sees an increase in donations this time of year and that allows them to send thousands of care packages to soldiers from various branches of the military.

“Oh, it’s a fantastic feeling,” said Ghent donation drive organizer Jean Westover.

She is an auxiliary member for Chatham American Legion Post and said this year the Ghent community doubled its donations to Operation Adopt a Soldier. She helped organize the donation drive because she said it’s important to boost morale.

“It’s a real good feeling especially this time of the year because all the soldiers are away from home, away from their families and especially at Christmas, you know, New Year’s, through the holidays, I mean it’s really, really important to get a package over there,” said Founder of Operation Adopt a Soldier Cliff Seguin.

He said his son did a 16-month tour in Iraq in 2003 and that’s when it all started. He said they initially started with just seven soldiers.

“One soldier led to another soldier. Now we have over 600 soldiers on the list,” said Seguin.

They will be sending a total of three shipments this week with 150 boxes in each.

“It’s outstanding. I mean some of the letters and the cards that we get back from the soldiers overseas. It’s just remarkable,” said Seguin.

They anticipate shipping 6,500 boxes by the end of the year but this is something they offer year round, with shipments going out weekly.

Packages are mailed to soldiers across the U.S. – including here in the Capital District – and some will be shipped abroad to Kuwait, Afghanistan, Iraq, Poland, Germany and South Korea.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a wonderful feeling. I think everyone involved with the program has a feeling of satisfaction in being able to provide for the troops,” said Westover.

Donations can be made year round, check the website for hours of operations. They look for non-perishable food items, toiletries and leisure items.

If you know someone actively serving in a branch of the military, who won’t be home for the holidays, you can email the name and address of that individual to Seguin, at wiseeagle1@yahoo.com or 518-260-9922 or reach out to the organization through its website.