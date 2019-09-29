Operation Adopt a Soldier packs their first round of boxes for overseas troops

Gansevoort, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Operation Adopt a Soldier volunteers spent the afternoon packing donated items into hundreds of boxes in preparation for their first round of shipments later this week.

Cliff Seguin, the non-profits owner and chairman said the organization received a large amount of supplies and support from Capital Region after the fire destroyed everything they had at their Wilton headquarters back on August 17th.

The packages containing a mix of non-perishable goods, hygenic items, letters and clothing will be shipped on Wednesday and are expected to arrive to their destinations anywhere from a week to ten days, Seguin said.

“I’d like to thank the community and community leaders of Wilton and all the firemen who helped us out to get as far as we have here,” he said.

Seguin started the non-profit in 2003 when his son was deployed overseas.

The organization is currently accepting monetary donations through their website here or their Go Fund Me page here.