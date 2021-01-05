Operation Adopt-a-Soldier gifted $10,000 to mail care packages across the world

WILTON and QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 500 care packages sitting in Operation Adopt-a-Soldier’s home base on Tuesday were a far cry from the 4,000 the organization would send to soldiers abroad in a normal year. But even with physical donations down, the financial support it takes to ship those packages to Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere abroad is up.

Nemer Ford in Queensbury presented Adopt-a-Soldier with a $10,000 donation on Tuesday, matching $10,000 in donations they gathered over the last few months. The dealership was unable to post up at Walmart in Queensbury, as they normally would to collect money, hygiene products and snack foods to send to soldiers abroad. That said, they were able to gather some donations at the dealership itself.

The funds are well-used. The 500 packages queued up to send out will cost around $6,000 to ship by themselves. In a usual year, Operation Adopt-a-Soldier spends somewhere around $40,000 at the post office.

A full list of goods requested by soldiers can be found online.