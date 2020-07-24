Opera Saratoga to hold pajama pirate virtual gala

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Organizations are struggling to come up with ways to raise money through virtual events with large gatherings severely restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Looking for a unique way to engage donors, Opera Saratoga will be holding a pirate-themed gala complete with an interactive treasure hunt.

Artistic and General Director, Larry Edelson, says it was important for Opera Saratoga to engage donors. He says with so much time spent online, their goal was to have a fundraiser that was fun and inclusive.

“The Pirates’ Pajama Party and Treasure Hunt” will feature pirate-themed music as well as performances from Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. There will also be prizes for the treasure hunt, best pirate costume, and best eye patch.

“Of course there will be music, but this will be a real party – an opportunity to ‘mingle’ online with friends and fellow music lovers, to solve a mystery together, and to have fun – all while supporting the year-round work Opera Saratoga does to enrich the region,” says Edelson.

Edelson says it’s been particularly difficult for performing arts/artists who have been unable to work during the pandemic. He says Opera Saratoga was fortunate to qualify for government assistance. Edelson says he is aware many of their donors are struggling financially themselves and that they are working to adjust their budget as necessary.

“The Pirates’ Pajama Party and Treasure Hunt” gala will be held via Zoom on August 13 at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit Opera Saratoga’s website.