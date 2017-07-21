OPENING DAY: Saratoga Race Course, 2017 meet begins

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans gather outside hours before the gates open in preparation for opening day at the Saratoga Race Course.
Some dates to keep in mind:
- July 21st – Opening day of racing
- July 29th – The Jim Dandy Stakes
- August 5th – The Whitney Handicap
- August 19th – The Alabama Stakes
- August 26th – The Travers Stakes
- September 2nd – The Woodward Stakes
- September 4th – Last day of racing
