Opening day of the 2021 Saratoga Racetrack Season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a year without fans, the Saratoga Racetrack is back and busier than ever. 

Food, fashion and betting: the three staples of the Saratoga Racetrack.

“I’m 66 in October. I’ve been going to the track with my father since I was seven. We trained our own horses,” said Ken who traveled from Boston. 

This is Ken’s 30th year at the track. Even when fans weren’t allowed inside the race course due to COVID last year, Ken rented a room across the street and watched from afar. 

“The best horses in the country if not the world. The highest class horses and the greatest jockeys as well,” Ken said. 

If fans were not on the track, they were enjoying the food, from lobster rolls to fried chicken. 

“You have to love the atmosphere. I live for this place,” Ken said. 

