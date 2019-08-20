Opening Day for the Aurora Games

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the next five days, world-class female athletes will compete in the inaugural Aurora Games at the Times Union Center in Albany.

It’s the first-ever international, all-women, multi-sport competition; the games bring in roughly 150-world class athletes, many who’ve taken home Olympic medals, National Championships and much more.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar up to 175 years in prison, is the keynote speaker for the Conversations with Champions.