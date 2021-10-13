Open Space Institute helps preserve Palmertown Range wildlife corridor

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A recent investment deal between Realize Brokers and the Open Space Institute (OSI) will preserve valuable forestland and enhance the wildlife corridor between Moreau Lake State Park and the backside of West Mountain.

“It is really exciting to be able to purchase this property to continue that connection,” said Eileen Larrabee, OSI’s senior vice president for communications. “This part of the state is growing fast, which makes preserving outdoor recreation opportunities all the more important.”

The tract of land connects the Palmertown Range in northern Saratoga County with Adirondack Park, advancing OSI’s goal of establishing trails between the Saratoga Spa State Park, Moreau Lake, and throughout the Adirondacks.

The 59.62-acre wooded parcel off Call Street in Lake Luzerne sold for $125,000 It was previously owned by Marge French and her late husband Ken for over 40 years was sold to OSI. OSI said it plans to resell the property to either the Department of Environmental Conservation or to the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

OSI had purchased 1,260 acres a year ago on the southwest side of West Mountain that adjoins the Ralph Road State Forest, Larrabee said. They have plans to sell that land to the State Department of Environmental Conservation in 2023.

Map of propose enhanced Palmertown Range wildlife corridor