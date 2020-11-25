Open enrollment on NY Healthplan Marketplace extended through Jan. 31, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York extended the enrollment period for people to sign up for health insurance in 2020 through the New York Healthplan Marketplace earlier in the year as record levels of New Yorkers found themselves without a job and healthcare. Open enrollment to obtain healthcare from the marketplace for 2021 began on November 1, it will remain open through January 31, 2021.

Premiums for 2020 enrollees will not rise for those enrolling in health care coverage for 2021, it said on the New York State of Health website.

“New York has done more than any state to expand access to healthcare and make high-quality insurance available to everyone. And as we continue to fight COVID-19, making sure every New Yorker is insured and has access to quality healthcare has only become more critical. If you are not insured, make 2021 the year you change that, go online or call NY State of Health for assistance,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“NY State of Health continues to serve as a safety net for consumers in need of coverage during the public health emergency and has seen enrollment levels increase to over 5.5 million people. As we look ahead to 2021, the plan choices are consistent with 2020 and we will continue to be available to help consumers enroll through both the Customer Service Center and enrollment assistors, who will be available by phone,” said Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health Dr. Howard Zucker.

New Yorkers can sign up through the New York State of Health website and can search for a broker, navigator, or counselor to assist them with the process. The New York State of Health website allows people to search for a health plan based on the insurance provider, participating doctors/facilities, and type of health plan.

Coverage will continue automatically for people already enrolled in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan. Enrollment for those plans is open year-round.

Albany

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Columbia County

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross BlueShield Health Plus

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Fulton County

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Greene County

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross BlueShield Health Plus

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Montgomery County

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Rensselaer County

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Saratoga

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Schenectady

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Schoharie

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

MVP Healthcare

Warren

BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Emblem Health

Empire BlueCross Health Plus

Fidelius Care

MVP Healthcare

Washington