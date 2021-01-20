Open Door Mission gains $1.5 million expansion grant

New York State Senator Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matthew Simpson visit the Open Door Mission for the announcement of a $1.5 million improvement grant from Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Co. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. (Photo: Dan Stec)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Open Door Mission on Warren Street has been busy, spending several months of time on their new, in-progress soup kitchen space since last fall. This week, they gained some fresh financial help for the care of those who will use it.

The Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Co. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York presented the mission this week with a $1.5 million dollar grant to help them vastly improve their overnight stay capacity.

Currently, the Warren Street building can house eight homeless individuals per night. With this help, they’ll be able to house 52.

New York State Senator Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matthew Simpson visited the mission for the announcement.

“While we all hope and work towards ending the homelessness problem in every community this need exists and I am heartened by organizations, staff and donors in out communities like the Open Door Mission that provide the services that do to help our neighbors,” Stec wrote in a Facebook post.

The grant was secured with help from Capital for Compassion, a national group that helps communities provide secure housing, especially for marginalized groups.