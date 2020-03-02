Interactive Radar

Open Door Mission ’80s dance party benefit set for Friday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Open Door Mission on Warren Street is always asking for donations; but what they get and what they need most aren’t always the same. The mission is hosting a benefit at the Park Theater on Friday to make up some of the difference.

The mission’s “Rock the Streets” benefit is an effort to gather underwear or t-shirt donations, which the Open Door says are two of the most-often requested items for people in need.

The event features music by DJ Dubray, a local DJ who has also hosted events benefitting the Glens Falls Salvation Army. The show is planned as a dance party spanning music from the ’80s. After DuBray, ’80s music act 1 Step Pony will play.

Admission is $30 in advance, or $40 the night of the event. Contact the Park Theater at (518) 792-1150, or online at parktheatergf.com.

