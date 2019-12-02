Open Door, Hannaford partner to open new Glens Falls food pantry

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Open Door Mission has announced plans to unveil their new food pantry Tuesday, just in time to make the holidays easier on some.

The pantry, located at 226 Warren St., will provide shelf-stable food in a setting designed to resemble a grocery store, according to a news release. Food will be stocked by Open Door volunteers.

Hannaford Supermarkets has played a role in the creation of the new pantry, providing a $30,000 donation to fund its creation and donating 100 cases of food.

Hannaford Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre will be joining Kim Cook, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission, at the official opening Tuesday.

The Open Door Mission is aiming for the new venture to triple the number of families it serves regionally.