Open burning season begins in Pittsfield, permits now available

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – January 15 marks the day burn permits can be obtained in the City of Pittsfield for the open burning season.
The season runs from January 15 through May 1. Permits can be obtained at all fire houses in the City of Pittsfield as well as online here.
Firehouse locations are listed below.
- Fire Department Headquarters, 74 Columbus Ave.
- Engine 1, 331 West Housatonic St.
- Engine 2, 9 Somerset Ave.
- Engine 5, 54 Pecks Road
- Engine 6, 8 Holmes Road
It is important that in regard to open burning, all Mass DEP regulations listed below must be followed.
- You may only burn brush. All other materials are illegal. No leaves, grass, hay, stumps, building debris or any other materials are allowed to be burned.
- All open burning must be a minimum of 75 ft. from buildings or structures.
- Burning will be allowed to start at 10 a.m. and must be extinguished by 4 p.m.
- Any open fire must be attended at all times by the permit holder.
- No person shall set, maintain or increase a fire in open air at any time except by permission.
- You must be 18 years or older to apply for a permit and/or set, maintain or increase a fire once permission has been granted by the Fire Department.
- You must have an appropriate means to extinguish an open air fire completely at the end of the day or if requested by the Fire Department.
- The Fire Department can refuse or cancel a permit at any time (example: violation of permit regulations, or change in weather conditions).