Open burning season begins in Pittsfield, permits now available

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – January 15 marks the day burn permits can be obtained in the City of Pittsfield for the open burning season.

The season runs from January 15 through May 1. Permits can be obtained at all fire houses in the City of Pittsfield as well as online here.

Firehouse locations are listed below.

Fire Department Headquarters, 74 Columbus Ave.

Engine 1, 331 West Housatonic St.

Engine 2, 9 Somerset Ave.

Engine 5, 54 Pecks Road

Engine 6, 8 Holmes Road

It is important that in regard to open burning, all Mass DEP regulations listed below must be followed.