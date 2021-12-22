Open applications for “Nurses For Our Future” Scholarships

(NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the application period for the “Nurses For Our Future” Scholarships opened. Awards will cover tuition for 1,000 new or current healthcare workers entering a nursing program in either SUNY or CUNY.

Healthcare workers will have an opportunity to earn an Associate’s Degree in Nursing (ADN) or Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) at a two-year or four-year New York State public college or university. Awards will cover the actual tuition charged by the public college or university for four full-time semesters

According to officials recipients who attend less than full-time will be pro-rated. They say awards will not cover other costs of attendance, including fees, room-and-board, or other expenses. In addition, up to 500 scholarships will be awarded for out-of-state licensed nurses who relocate and practice in New York State to earn a BSN, 250 for New York State licensed nurses to earn a BSN and, 250 for New York State residents newly seeking an ADN.

The New York State Department of Labor will help market these new opportunities to existing and unemployed workers. These opportunities are available through regional SUNY Educational Opportunity Centers for entry-level nurse certifications including Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurse, and Nursing Home Aide.

By successfully transmitting a completed online entry form, each participant will be entered into the drawing. More information can be found by visiting the Nurses For Our Scholarship webpage.