Police: Ontario Street closed while Albany PD investigates a shots fired incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Steve Smith of Albany Police, Ontario Street in the area of West Street is currently closed off as Albany Police investigates a shots fired incident.

Ron Lesko, the Director of Communications and Operations for the Albany Central School District said, Albany High school, Abrooking Career and Technical Center, and Schuyler Achievement Academy were in a lockout. Currently, all three schools are out of lockout.

There are currently no reported injuries and the investigation is still ongoing.

