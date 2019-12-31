OnStar and the Albany Sheriff’s Department team up to catch alleged car thief

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) —Ken E. Radley’s flight to Texas was canceled Monday night according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, so Radley stole an unattended 2015 Chevy Silverado truck.

That was his biggest mistake. The truck had OnStar, and the owner, upon realizing his truck was gone, went straight to the Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy on duty at the airport.

Ken Radley of Albany is being held at the Albany correctional facility.

According to Apple, they were able to track the truck all the way from the airport into downtown Albany. State police initiated a stop at 222 Madison Ave. next to the New York State Museum.

Radley was charged with grand larceny in the third degree.