Online ordering and pick-up will soon be available for Troy Farmers Market

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Online ordering will soon be available for patrons of the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market. Orders would be available for pick-up and the market says they are exploring a delivery service.

Although the market usually moves outside in May, they will be moving the market outside when it reopens with new measures in order to provide a safer environment for vendors and customers.

“Although the state has classified farmers markets as essential to the food supply, the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market is taking extra steps to ensure the safety of our customers, vendors, and staff before we re-open this spring,” says Manager, Steve Ridler. “We are working with the county health department and city officials to find the right way to reopen with the very best social distancing practices and safety.”

No date has been set when the market will reopen but new measures will reduce the market’s size and encourage social distancing.

“We know that when we reopen outdoors, many of our loyal customers will return along with new customers eager for fresh produce which can be in short supply at the groceries these days. We will have strict new protocols in place for the handling of food, payment and customer interactions,” says Ridler.

Market patrons can also make purchases directly from farms. A list of vendors can be found on the market’s website.

