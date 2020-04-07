Online incident reporting form in Montgomery County

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has created an online incident reporting form to limit in-person contact when taking a police report. People can access it anywhere with an internet connection.

When the form is completed and submitted it sends an email directly and immediately to the 911-Dispatch center. Dispatchers will then review the form and assign the appropriate staff to contact the complainant for further information and follow up.

While this is being done in direct relation to coronavirus, it will not eliminate the need at times for a Deputy to respond to your home or the location of an incident.

Click here to go to the form.

Anyone with any questions is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (518) 853-5500.

