Approximately 5,000 pieces of surplus furniture and equipment divided among more than 250 lots will be available.

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Online auctioning of State surplus items is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 13. The auctions will be held at the new State of New York Auction Site on GovDeals, and most items will be listed on the site for seven days.

“From the usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, and lost-and-found jewelry, online auctions have proven to be an effective and popular way for OGS to sell New York State government’s surplus property,” said Commissioner Moy.

Visitors to the website are required to preregister before they can start bidding. Registration is free.

GovDeals accepts credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. State surplus property is sold from locations around New York. Pickup and removal are the buyer’s responsibility.