ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department arrested nine individuals after an investigation at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta. Law enforcement reported multiple drugs were seized during the search warrant.
On November 3 and 4, Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department conducted a search warrant at the Budget Inn Motel after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdose investigations.
Items seized included
- About 14 grams of methamphetamine
- About 3.5 grams of cocaine
- About 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl
- About five grams of crack cocaine
- About 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale
- About 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills
- About two grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl
- Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl
- Suboxone strips
- Clonazepam pills
- Unidentified pills
- Packaging materials and scales
Charges for nine individuals
- Second degree A-II criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- First degree criminal nuisance
- Second degree criminal trespass
The investigation is ongoing. Check back with News10 for updates.