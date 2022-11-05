ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department arrested nine individuals after an investigation at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta. Law enforcement reported multiple drugs were seized during the search warrant.

On November 3 and 4, Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department conducted a search warrant at the Budget Inn Motel after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdose investigations.

Items seized included

About 14 grams of methamphetamine

About 3.5 grams of cocaine

About 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl

About five grams of crack cocaine

About 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale

About 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills

About two grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl

Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl

Suboxone strips

Clonazepam pills

Unidentified pills

Packaging materials and scales

Charges for nine individuals

Second degree A-II criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First degree criminal nuisance

Second degree criminal trespass

The investigation is ongoing. Check back with News10 for updates.