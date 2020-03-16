Oneida Indian Nation to close its casinos as of 5 p.m. Monday

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation says it will close its casino properties as of 5 p.m. Monday. This includes Turning Stone Resort Casino, Point Place Casino, and Yellow Brick Road Casino.

The Nation says they are closing because of “public health and safety reasons.”

“The well-being of our members, employees, guests and community-at-large remains our highest priority which is why we have decided to temporarily close all of our casinos later today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Nation Enterprises. “In this unprecedented time, it is critical for businesses to step up and make decisions to support the health and well-being of community.”

There is no timeline for when the casinos might reopen.

