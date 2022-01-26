Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 26

POTTERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- A Warren County man has been sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison for possessing and receiving child pornography. The United States Department of Justice said Terry Lajeunesse, 50, of Potterville, was also sentenced for obstruction of justice.

Lajeunesse pleaded guilty in August 2021, admitting to possessing and receiving images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone. Lajeunesse also admitted to asking a minor to falsely take responsibility for his crimes.