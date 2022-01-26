Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 26

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 26th.

  • 230 new positive cases, 53,039* total.
    • *46 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/19/22 to 1/25/22.
  • 3,324 active positive cases.
  • 10.7% positivity rate.
  • 0 new COVID-19-related deaths, 629 total.
  • 71 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 31 unvaccinated/40 vaccinated
    • 54 at MVHS
    • 6 at Rome Health
    • 11 out of county
      • 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 6 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
      • 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 5 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 16 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 1 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 44% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
      • The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 61 years-old.
      • The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 70 years-old.
      • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 60% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
      • Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 77% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

