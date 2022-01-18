Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th.

  • 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17)
    • 1/14: 414
    • 1/15: 375
    • 1/16: 277
    • 1/17: 341
      • **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22.
  • 4,742 active positive cases.
  • 15% positivity rate.
  • 1* new COVID-19-related death, 609 total. *(includes 1/14-1/17)
    • 1/14: 1
    • 1/15: 0
    • 1/16: 0
    • 1/17: 0
  •  91 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 38 unvaccinated/53 vaccinated
    • 59 at MVHS.
    • 10 at Rome Health.
    • 22 out of county.
      • 9 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 14 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 1 unvaccinated/13 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/17 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
  • 42% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
  • The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 63 years-old.
  • The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 69 years-old.
  • 70% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19