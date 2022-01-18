Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

(The Hill) -- Drugmaker Gilead Sciences says counterfeit versions of its HIV medicines ended up in the hands of patients in a lawsuit on Tuesday. Gilead discovered 85,247 bottles of counterfeit medicine were sold to pharmacies and patients over the past two years, Lori Mayall, head of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection at the company, said in a statement.

The more than $250 million worth of medicine includes fake pills and genuine pills sold with falsified documents or tampered packaging.