Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 8

WASHINGTON (The Hill) — Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Wednesday said that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may eventually be needed amid concerns about the omicron variant. Bourla told CNBC that he previously thought a fourth shot may be needed 12 months after the third dose, but with omicron, that timeline may need to be moved up.

"I think we will need the fourth dose," he said, pointing to his previous timeline of 12 months. "With omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster."