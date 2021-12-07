Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

DURHAM, N.H (WFFF) — The University of New Hampshire has temporarily suspended a fraternity as police investigate the death of a student who had visited a frat party and allegedly got into a fight before he went missing.

Twenty-two-year-old Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results have not been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious.