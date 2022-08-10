ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not to say that there are not 11 women who I truly offended. There are. And for that I deeply, deeply apologize.”

After multiple calls for him to resign and the possibility of impeachment, Cuomo announced he would be stepping down and that Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would be taking over as governor.

“She can come up to speed quickly,” said Cuomo. “And my resignation would be effective in 14 days.”

Hochul became the first woman Governor of New York State. To this day, Cuomo maintains his innocence.

“It certainly was a political earthquake in Albany and changed the direction of the state,” explained Blair Horner, NYPIRG Executive Director. “Certainly Governor Hochul is not completely dissimilar policy wise to her predecessor, but it is a clear break with the Hochul Administration now in office.”

Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine asked Horner if he felt as though things have changed in Albany since Governor Hochul took the position.

“Much of Albany’s DNA continues to operate. So decisions made in secret. That’s that same. Negotiations between the governor and leaders and a lot of issues that the public doesn’t even know about getting hammered out in secret. That continues.” Horner went on to say, “It’s obviously quite clear to anyone that deals with the Hochul Administration that you get treated differently than you did by the members of the Cuomo Administration.”

Now, Governor Hochul is running for governor in her own right. She is trying to become the first woman elected to the position in New York State.