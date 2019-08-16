One year of Paid Family Leave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report on the first year of Paid Family Leave in New York State is out from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

2018 was the first year the state’s Paid Family Leave law was in effect. The new report shows more than 128,000 people used the benefits that year.

Employees can use the time to bond with a newborn or care for a family member with a serious health condition. Out of the almost 87,000 bonding claims, about 30 percent came from men.

“That shows we’re more family friendly,” Assemblymember Pat Fahy said. “It also shows that more men – thousands more men – are getting a chance to bond, especially with a newborn child.”

Additionally, the benefit can be used to help loved ones when a family member is deployed abroad. About 150 people used it for that reason.

“This is a solid start, but we have a long way to go to make sure that our full spectrum of Guard and Reserve family members know that this is available,” Kristen Rouse, NYC Veteran’s Alliance Founding Director, said.

According to the Governor’s office, people making less than $40,000 a year filed the most claims.