(NEWS10) — The start of October marks one year until the REAL ID law takes effect.

Anyone without a REAL ID by October 2020 will be unable to fly within the United States.

Getting a REAL ID is similar to renewing your license, though it requires additional paperwork.

Before going to your local DMV to apply for a REAL ID, check online to make sure you have all the necessary documentation.

