One year later, online sales and new strategies keep Shirt Factory stores thriving

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This time last year, Creative Chameleon owner Cie McCullough wasn’t sure what she was going to do as her business was shut down like most others in the Shirt Factory on the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets, as COVID-19 quarantines set in.

On Thursday, she said the answer she found came in steps.

First, she relied on delivery and pickup orders for her children’s arts and craft kits. Second, she applied for and received a grant that carried her through the summer.

The third part came once it was time to reopen last fall. Creative Chameleon was first opened around the idea of kids and families coming and sitting down to paint plaster models created by McCullough herself, but gathering that many people in her store still wouldn’t be coronavirus-safe.

Instead, her answer was to diversify her product. Now, she still sells the plaster models for families to paint at home, but the tables have been replaced with shelves of constructible models, from vehicles and rotating globes to craft animals that she says have ignited customers’ collector’s spirits.

She also learned how to manage shipping orders directly to customers, an aspect that’s helped many businesses, such as Adirondack Aromatherapy down the hall. Closing the store and returning to online-only orders was like coming home to Gretchen and Tom Morganstern, who started with an Etsy shop in 2011.

In the year of the pandemic, they’ve had their best year ever at farmer’s markets, more than enough to offset the closed doors.

It’s a similar story downstairs for Larry Gonyea’s business, Adirondack Etching. Gonyea sells laser-etched Adirondack-themed drinkware through three methods: Online, wholesale retailers, and his store at the Shirt Factory.

The latter is actually the smallest part of that revenue. In a year when many have turned to the Adirondacks as a coronavirus-safe vacation spot, Gonyea says he’s seen stronger sales than ever at the shops through the park that carry his wares.

The workarounds are all well and good, but the three business owners all agreed that foot traffic in the halls of the Shirt Factory’s five floors is good for everyone. November’s open house drew traffic in, an important factor as some shoppers may still hesitate to come inside.

This weekend, the Shirt Factory is hosting a spicy food festival, and its annual food truck corral is planned for the summer.