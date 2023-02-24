ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Over the New York State Capitol Building and in the Empire State Plaza Ukrainian flags wave. Landmarks across the state will once again display the colors of blue and yellow symbolizing solidarity.

It’s been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, New York State has made an effort to help. The governor announced more than $21.4 million dollars would go towards helping Ukrainians who fled their country temporarily resettle here.

The Office of New Americans has been providing job training and work opportunities. According to the state, approximately 14,000 people came to New York through the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine Program and 28,000 New York residents, more than any other state, volunteered to sponsor an individual.

“It’s a somber day to mark a year of the war, but also a day to celebrate the incredible success in that nation pushing back against Russia,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissionner, Basil Seggos.

Seggos took personal leave back in September to help in a humanitarian mission delivering ambulances.

“The ambulances unfortunately only last about 30 days because they are directly targeted at the front, but each of those ambulances as they’re in service—they rescue hundreds of people each, so the 44 ambulances we brought into the country and delivered into the hands of soldiers at the front, they were saving lives. It was just a small little piece of my time, but a really impactful moment in my life,” said Seggos.

The state has launched a website with resources for those impacted by the war and how New Yorkers can help.

https://www.ny.gov/new-york-state-stands-ukraine-resources-ukrainians-and-how-new-yorkers-can-help

“This is a moment in history I think we all need to take very seriously and until this war is won and until this nation is rebuilt, we are going to be reckoning with a Russia that perhaps a few years ago maybe discounted for too long.”