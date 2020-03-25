One year after fire, Common Roots still rebuilding

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A year after fire engulfed the brewery which had become an iconic part of local business, Common Roots Brewing Company made a Facebook post Wednesday commemorating the work they have done to move forward and rebuild.

“Today marks the one year anniversary of the fire that destroyed our original brewery,” the post read. “We’ve been through a lot as a company and one thing we’ve learned…our community is strong and we will get through this together. Here’s to better days ahead.”

The fire last March was started due to excess heart in an exhaust pipe, which fire investigators said caught wood in the structure aflame. The brewery was considered a total loss.

In the year since, the brewery has been rebuilding. Plans in May were approved for a whole new brewery space for their location at 58 Saratoga Ave., designed by Phinney Design Group. Work has been underway since.

The fire struck as plans to add a deck and restaurant space to the former site had just been approved. Work on that project had not yet begun, allowing money and resources to be redirected into the reconstruction.

Even while work has continued on the new space, things have been shaken up further for the brewery; not just figuratively. On Wednesday, March 11, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties; and the brewery was right at the center.

“We had a little rumble right here at the brewery this morning,” brewery co-owner Christian Weber told News10 on the day of the earthquake. “Nothing was damaged, just a little bit of excitement and maybe a friendly reminder that any things kind of possible.”

Since the rebuilding has been underway, brewery staff have been keeping plenty busy at a temporary taproom location just up the road at 30 Saratoga Ave. There the brewery has been serving beer brewed with help from other area taprooms, and has taken part in many charity events and benefits of their own.

Now, with COVID-19 limiting the temporary space’s ability to invite customers in, Common Roots is offering delivery on beer orders, in order to keep the lights on while the reconstruction continues on through a trying time. Call (518) 409-8248.