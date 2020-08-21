21-year-old man wounded in Troy stabbing

TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Police in Troy are investigating after a stabbing in the area of 6th Avenue and Middleburgh street left a 21-year-old man wounded.

Officers have confirmed the victim was treated at Samaritan Hospital before being transferred to ALbany Medical Center. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about the stabbing, they can contact Troy Police Detective Division on (518)-270-4411 or submit anonymous tips here.

