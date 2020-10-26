One wounded in Schenectady Central Park shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person has been wounded during a Sunday evening shooting in Schenectady’s Central Park. Police say the victim was wounded in the upper leg during an incident near the park’s basketball courts.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Schenectady Police Department on 518-788-6566.

LATEST STORIES