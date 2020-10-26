SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person has been wounded during a Sunday evening shooting in Schenectady’s Central Park. Police say the victim was wounded in the upper leg during an incident near the park’s basketball courts.
The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Schenectady Police Department on 518-788-6566.
LATEST STORIES
- One wounded in Schenectady Central Park shooting
- Bethlehem High School switches to virtual-only learning
- 32 Union College students test positive for intestinal parasite
- Bills rookie CB Dane Jackson steps up in his first NFL start
- Americans sweet on chocolate, baked goods during pandemic, study finds