One wounded in Central Ave. shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A man has been wounded in a shooting on Sherman Street in Albany.

Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue just before 6 p.m. where the 27-year-old victim was located with gunshot wounds to the arm and face.

Officers say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening, and the victim was treated by first responders at the scene before being transported to Albany Med.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app..

