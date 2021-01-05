One-third of Columbia/Greene County EMS workers have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—According to Columbia County Health Director Jack Mabb, EMS personnel are the only ones eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination in Columbia and Greene Counties, as of Jan. 5. A shot that the director has no concerns over.
“So far, only a third of them (EMS) have taken the shot,” said Director Mabb. “Another third of them say they are just going to wait and see what happens. I find that a little disconcerting.”
The Columbia County Health Department has been helping give the shots, and Mabb said his staff is eligible to receive the vaccine at this time. The director got his shot last Saturday and said the only effect he felt was a sore arm where the injection occurred.
“I’m fine. I came to work. I didn’t have any of the symptoms other than that,” Mabb said. “I would strongly suggest when it becomes your time, your opportunity, that you get it.”
Tuesday, the Columbia County Health Department had another drive up testing clinic. The Health Department used the new multi-million dollar fire training center in Ghent at the Gerald R. Simons Commerce Park off of route 9H.
Testing was limited to 84 residents who registered for the drive-through testing. The health department was able to process three vehicles at a time, with persons doing their own swabbing.
