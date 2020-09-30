One state added, two removed, from New York travel advisory, 34 on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One state has been added, and two removed, from the New York State travel advisory list. Governor Cuomo announced on Tuesday that Colorado has been added to the list, while Arizona and Virginia have been removed, leaving the total number of states on the list at 34.
The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.
Any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average is subject to the quarantine.
New york’s travel advisory list is part of the tri-state travel advisory, which is a joint effort between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as part of a coordinated regional effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The full updated list of states on the travel advisory is as follows:
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Colorado
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
